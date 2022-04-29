Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Down 6.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 93,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 141,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 340.25% and a negative net margin of 240.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

