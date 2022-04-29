RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

NASDAQ:RNXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,524. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

