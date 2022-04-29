Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Buys $24,992.76 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,992.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.75 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

