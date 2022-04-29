Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.45

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $854.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.