Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.17.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$74.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.83%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

