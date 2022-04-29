Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 26,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

