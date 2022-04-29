Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $168.96. 2,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,571. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

