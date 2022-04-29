Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 16,303 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 341,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 172,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,637. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

