Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 4,424 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 457,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,637. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

