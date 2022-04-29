Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys Shares of 5,839 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

