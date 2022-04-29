Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $172,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 241,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 455,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,509. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.