Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $327,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 78,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

