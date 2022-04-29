Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Invests $608,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.00. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,194. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $332.28 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.27.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

