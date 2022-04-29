Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $532,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $88.28. 168,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.