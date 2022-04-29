Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.92. 73,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,533. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

