Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.