Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,870 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

