Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,495 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

