Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. 15,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,783. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.79 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.