Reviewing Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36%

42.2% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 15,690.57 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Risk & Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lilium and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 230.91%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.03%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

Lilium beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

