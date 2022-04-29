Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:REXR opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

