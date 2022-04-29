RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. RGC Resources has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of -0.34.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.