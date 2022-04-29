Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.36).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 622.60 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 641.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 687.44. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.32). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.36), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,338.87).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

