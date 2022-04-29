Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,545.77.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.