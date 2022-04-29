Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

