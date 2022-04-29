Robert W. Baird Boosts Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $145.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

