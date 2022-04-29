Robert W. Baird Cuts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $63.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

