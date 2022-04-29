Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.09 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

