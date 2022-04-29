Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HOOD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 32,519,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,373,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $858,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,500.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 174,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 322,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

