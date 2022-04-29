Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

FRLAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

