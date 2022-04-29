Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,164. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

