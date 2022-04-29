Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLRMU. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

CLRMU stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

