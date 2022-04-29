Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,109 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 250,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,052. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.