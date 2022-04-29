Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

