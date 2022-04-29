Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Buys 8,600 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,626.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,501,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55.

Shares of ROIV opened at $3.86 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

