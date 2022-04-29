Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.