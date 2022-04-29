Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $13.47 on Friday, reaching $469.92. 2,822,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,622. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

