Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ROP opened at $483.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.30 and its 200 day moving average is $464.92. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.