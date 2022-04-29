Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROSEU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

