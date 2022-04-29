Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGF.B. Barclays cut their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of C$497.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

