Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.35. 23,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,026. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

