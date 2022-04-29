Royal Bank of Canada Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

