Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.81 ($83.67).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.60 ($1.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €63.18 ($67.94). 701,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

