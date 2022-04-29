Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 246,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,799. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 219,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,838,374 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

