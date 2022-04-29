Rupee Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $114,846.57 and $19.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

