Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.