Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have commented on RUTH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 252,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $704.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

