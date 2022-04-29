RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $42.41. 35,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.18) to €42.50 ($45.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.82) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.50 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

