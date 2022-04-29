S.Finance Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $9,030.77 and $213,771.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

