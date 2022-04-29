Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SACH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

